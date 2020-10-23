Browns TE Hooper undergoes appendectomy, out against Cincy

With Hooper out, Stefanski's rotation at tight end in Cincinnati will include rookie Harrison Bryant, David Njoku and Stephen Carlson.

Stefanski said quarterback Baker Mayfield has progressed from an injury to his chest and ribs sustained on Oct. 11 against Indianapolis. Mayfield winced in pain on several throws last week in a 38-7 loss to Pittsburgh.

Mayfield was limited in practice Wednesday, but has been a full participant the past two days.

“I think he is healthy,” Stefanski said of Mayfield, who threw two interceptions — one returned for a TD — last week. "He is not 100 percent, like talking about a lot of the guys. He is pushing through it. In Week 7, no one is feeling 100 percent. I have a ton of confidence in him. He has had a great week. I think he will be ready to go.”

The Browns have also ruled out starting right guard Wyatt Teller, who will miss his second straight game with a calf injury. Chris Hubbard will again take his spot.

Strong safety Karl Joseph (hamstring) was listed as questionable after missing the past two games.

Safety Ronnie Harrison cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, didn't miss a practice and is expected to start.

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches the ball for a first down under pressure from Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard Credit: David Richard