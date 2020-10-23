Browns TE Hooper undergoing appendectomy, out against Cincy

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Hooper, who signed with Cleveland as a free agent this year, is having the operation Friday. Stefanski said it's expected to be a standard procedure and the 25-year-old Hooper will not miss significant time.

A two-time Pro Bowler in four seasons with Atlanta, Hooper has 22 catches for 205 yards this season. He's caught at least five passes in Cleveland's past three games.