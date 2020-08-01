Browns tight end Njoku not seeking trade, commits to team

From the outset, the Browns said they had no intention of trading Njoku. And on Thursday, first-year Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who favored using tight ends while he was Minnesota's offensive coordinator, said he was eager to work with the 24-year-old.

“My stance hasn’t changed," Stefanski said. "The organization’s stance hasn’t changed in that we believe in David, excited to work with him. I will get to finally be in the same room as him this weekend as he is coming in for physicals and then get out on the field with him Monday. Excited to work with him.”

The Browns took Njoku with the 29th overall pick three years ago. The former Miami standout was productive in his first two seasons, catching 88 passes for 1,025 yards and scoring eight touchdowns.

Njoku was hoping to have a big season in 2019, but he broke his wrist in Week 2 against the New York Jets and underwent surgery. He returned for the final four games, and finished with just five catches for 41 yards.

