Browns top cornerback Denzel Ward still in concussion protocol; status for opener vs Bengals unclear

Browns top cornerback Denzel Ward remained in concussion protocol and missed practice, putting his availability for Sunday’s season opener against quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in question

Credit: AP

By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
47 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns top cornerback Denzel Ward remained in concussion protocol and missed practice Monday, putting his availability for Sunday's season opener against quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in question.

Ward has been sidelined since suffering a head injury — the fourth reported concussion of his NFL career — in Cleveland's exhibition game at Kansas City on Aug. 25.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 26-year-old Ward is still undergoing daily evaluation. He wouldn't speculate about Ward's status for Week 1 against one of the AFC's top quarterbacks and a talented trio of wide receivers.

“Denzel’s in the protocol, so we just got to work through that and see how it goes,” Stefanski said. “We know what type of challenge this is. It’s a huge challenge. They’re got great players, really good coaches. We know what you’re getting into.”

A two-time Pro Bowler, Ward has had success against the Bengals, getting three interceptions and returning two for touchdowns in eight games.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

