Browns' top-rated defense faces toughest test so far with matchup against QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens

BALTIM0RE (2-1) at CLEVELAND (2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Browns by 2 1/2.

SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 35-13.

LAST MEETING: Browns beat Ravens 13-3 on Dec. 22, 2022, in Cleveland.

LAST WEEK: Ravens lost 19-16 to Colts in OT; Browns beat Tennessee 27-3.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 2-1; Browns 2-1.

RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (5), PASS (24), SCORING (14)

RAVENS DEFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (8), PASS (11), SCORING (8)

BROWNS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (4), PASS (21), SCORING (11)

BROWNS DEFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (2), PASS (1), SCORING (1)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Ravens minus-2; Browns minus-5.

RAVENS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Zay Flowers. He's already been targeted 25 times in his first three NFL games, and the rookie receiver has more than twice as many catches (21) as anyone else on the team. He's averaging only 9 yards per reception, but Flowers has the speed and elusiveness to break a play after the catch. Is this the week it happens?

BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH: DE Myles Garrett. He's been nearly unstoppable. Garrett got 3 1/2 sacks in last week's win over Tennessee, leading a defense that held the Titans 94 yards, their fewest since they were the Houston Oilers. He toyed with the Titans, at one point moving from side to side and forcing them to burn a timeout while they shifted two tight ends to block him. Garrett's benefitting most from a rebuilt Cleveland defensive front.

KEY MATCHUP: Lamar Jackson vs. Cleveland's top-rated defense. The dynamic, dual-threat QB is the toughest challenge so far for the Browns, who bottled up a hobbled Joe Burrow in Week 1, played well in Week 2 at Pittsburgh when Cleveland's offense gave up two scores, and throttled the Titans. Jackson's ability to take off and run or make a broken play spectacular separates him from others.

KEY INJURIES: C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), T Ronnie Stanley (knee) and S Marcus Williams (pectoral) were back at practice this week for Baltimore. So was RB Gus Edwards, who was evaluated for a concussion after leaving last weekend's game. ... Baltimore's RB group has been hit hard by injuries, with J.K. Dobbins (Achilles tendon) out for the season and Justice Hill (foot) missing the Indianapolis game. ... Ravens LBs David Ojabo (ankle) and Odafe Oweh (ankle) and WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring) missed practice time this week. ... Browns QB Deshaun Watson rested a sore throwing shoulder this week, but his expected to play. He took several hard shots in the win over Tennessee. ... Browns CB Greg Newsome II (elbow) missed last week's game and was limited this week.

SERIES NOTES: Intertwined franchises, the Browns were moved to Baltimore in 1995 by owner Art Modell, still reviled in Cleveland. ... The Ravens have dominated the rivalry, but have dropped two of the past three meetings. ... Ravens coach John Harbaugh is 24-6 against the Browns, 11-4 in Cleveland. ... The Ravens won 11 straight and 18 of 20 from 2008-17.

STATS AND STUFF: The Ravens are playing the first of three straight road games: at Cleveland, (Oct. 1), at Pittsburgh (Oct. 8), in London against Tennessee (Oct. 15). ... Last week, Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton (22 years, 192 days) became the youngest NFL defensive back with three sacks in a game since they became an official stat in 1982. ... Ravens LBs Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith are two of four defenders with at least 30 tackles, a sack and a pass defensed this season. ... Baltimore has rushed for at least 100 yards in 19 straight games, and the defense has a sack in 24 games in a row. Both are the league's longest active streaks. ... Ravens QB Lamar Jackson passed for 202 yards and ran for 101 last week. He has 13 100-yard rushing games, the most in league history. ... If Jackson passes for at least 200 yards on a 70% completion rate with at least 50 yards rushing this week, he'll become the first player in NFL history to reach those marks for three straight games. ... The Ravens have gone 339 straight games without being shut out, the league's longest streak. The most recent time Baltimore didn't score was on Sept. 30, 2002. ... Cleveland's defense leads the NFL in nearly every statistical category. ... The Browns have given up just 491 yards through three games, the third fewest to start a season since the merger. Only the 1999 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (430) and 1970 Detroit Lions (431) were stingier. ... Cleveland has given up a league-low 21 first downs, 20 fewer than No. 2 Buffalo. ... Garrett has 79 sacks, and is the only NFL player with double-digit sacks in each of the past five seasons. ... Watson had his best game in nine starts with Cleveland last week. He completed 27 of 33 passes (81.8%) for 289 yards, two touchdowns and 123.4 rating. ... Browns WR Amari Cooper had 116 yards receiving and a TD last week. ... Browns WR Elijah Moore had a career-high nine catches against the Titans. ... The Browns outscored their first two home opponents, Cincinnati and Tennessee, 51-6. ... Browns CB Denzel Ward has been the league's top coverage defender, according to numerous statistical metrics. He's been credited with a least one pass defensed in nine straight games, a league high. The next closest player has four.

FANTASY TIP: Cooper has become a dependable, invaluable target for Watson, who is still developing a chemistry with him after just nine games together. Cooper quietly puts up big numbers, and with the speedy Moore and Marquise Goodwin able to stretch defenses, it opens up more intermediate routes for him. ___

