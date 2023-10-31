Browns trade wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions for 6th-round pick in 2025

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns traded wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions on Tuesday for a sixth-round draft pick in 2025.

Peoples-Jones had 61 receptions last season, but he's had a much lesser role in 2023 — his final year under contract. The former Michigan standout and Detroit native — a sixth-round pick by Cleveland in 2020 — has just eight receptions for 97 yards in seven games.

The Browns (4-3) added wide receivers Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin and Cedric Tillman this past offseason, pointing to Peoples-Jones potentially moving on. Peoples-Jones was not targeted in Sunday's loss to Seattle.

The 24-year-old gives the Lions (6-2) some needed depth at receiver.

“We're excited about the kid,” said Detroit general manager Brad Holmes. “He's had good production in the past. He'll be a good fit here. He's been a high-character kid. He's fired up about getting this process going.”

Cleveland may also be in the market for a backup quarterback with starter Deshaun Watson still sidelined with a shoulder injury. Watson has missed three starts and he was on the field for just 12 plays in Week 7 at Indianapolis before taking a hit to the shoulder.

P.J. Walker started Sunday against the Seahawks and threw three interceptions, the last one with two minutes left when his pass caromed off the helmet of a Seattle defender.

