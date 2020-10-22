Browns WR Jarvis Landry playing despite broken rib

Landry said he's never dealt with a broken rib before and that “normal stuff” such as sleeping and breathing have been affected.

“It hurts. It hurts," he said. "Depending on the play or whatever, at times it is bearable, but we have done a good job of making sure that I am getting protection here throughout the week and making sure that I cover it up and do whatever I need to do to play on Sundays.”

Landry has dressed for and played in 102 consecutive games since starting his career with Miami in 2014, a noteworthy accomplishment for any player, but especially at a skill position where knees, ankles and ribs are exposed to big hits.

The 27-year-old Landry didn't miss a game last season, his third with Cleveland, despite playing with a serious hip issue that required offseason surgery and limited him in training camp.

He has said repeatedly that he's not 100 percent healthy. But that isn't stopping Landry.

“That is the player that Jarvis is," coach Kevin Stefanski said. “That is why he is a leader of this football team. I made a big deal of it in that Indy game. We knew how physical that game was going to be and he was a team captain for a reason in that game because I know he is a wide receiver, but he is a physical player that everybody feels when he is on the field.”

And while he continues to suit up, Landry also performs. Going into this week's game at Cincinnati, he's caught at least two passes in 101 consecutive games, the league's longest streak.

He's got 24 catches for 319 yards this season. He's still waiting to catch a touchdown pass, but he threw one to good friend Odell Beckham Jr. on a trick play in a win at Dallas earlier this month.

Landry finished the game against Indy with four catches for 88 yards, but he had two uncharacteristic late drops that could be blamed on the rib.

But Stefanski doesn't think the injury has affected Landry.

“I am sure he is sore and I am sure he feels it when he plays, but I think he is playing well so no, I can’t tell you that I noticed it,” he said. "In terms of protecting him, he is medically cleared and ready to roll, and he is out there and he wants to play.”

Landry isn't the only Browns player dealing with an injury or playing hurt. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Kareem Hunt are also nursing sore ribs, but are expected to play against the Bengals.

Landry said the willingness to see players push through pain and sacrifice for their teammates is a positive sign and signal the Browns are bonded.

“It is Cleveland, right? It is blue-collar,” he said. “Whatever it takes. I think that we have that mindset and that mentality here.”

NOTES: Beckham has been banned two years from LSU's facilities after giving cash to players from his alma mater following the Tigers' national championship win last season. Landry, who also played at the SEC powerhouse, said the penalty "is going to be tough for him being that he is so tied into that school and the history of the program.” ... Starting safety Andrew Sendejo (shin) was back at practice.

