Bruce Bochy passes Sparky Anderson with 2,195th career win for 6th among all-time MLB managers

The five managers ahead of Bochy on the career wins list, and Anderson, are all in the baseball Hall of Fame. Next ahead of Bochy in fifth place is Joe Torre's 2,326. Connie Mack is the career leader with 3,731 wins, followed by Tony La Russa, John McGraw and Bobby Cox.

Anderson had a 2,194-1,834 record and three World Series titles, two with Cincinnati from 1970-78 and another with Detroit from 1979-95.

Bochy, now in third season in Texas, is 192-177 with the Rangers. He was 951-975 with the Padres from 1995-2006, and had a 1,052-1,054 record from 2007-2019 with the Giants when his three World Series titles there came in a span of five seasons from 2010-14.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb