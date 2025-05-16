Bruce Bochy passes Sparky Anderson with 2,195th career win for 6th among all-time MLB managers

Bruce Bochy has gotten his 2,195th career win to break a tie with Sparky Anderson for the sixth-most by an MLB manager
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, left, celebrates with Wyatt Langford after a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

By STEPHEN HAWKINS – Associated Press
1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bruce Bochy got his 2,195th career win to break a tie with Sparky Anderson for the sixth-most by an MLB manager when the T exas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 1-0 on Thursday night.

Bochy, who turned 70 last month and is in his 28th season as a manager, has a record of 2,195-2,206 in regular-season games with Texas, San Diego and San Francisco. He has won four World Series titles, three with the Giants and the only one ever for the Rangers two years ago in his return to the dugout after a three-season retirement from managing.

The five managers ahead of Bochy on the career wins list, and Anderson, are all in the baseball Hall of Fame. Next ahead of Bochy in fifth place is Joe Torre's 2,326. Connie Mack is the career leader with 3,731 wins, followed by Tony La Russa, John McGraw and Bobby Cox.

Anderson had a 2,194-1,834 record and three World Series titles, two with Cincinnati from 1970-78 and another with Detroit from 1979-95.

Bochy, now in third season in Texas, is 192-177 with the Rangers. He was 951-975 with the Padres from 1995-2006, and had a 1,052-1,054 record from 2007-2019 with the Giants when his three World Series titles there came in a span of five seasons from 2010-14.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, right, congratulates closing pitcher Shawn Armstrong (43) after a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

