Bruce Thornton scores 24, Christoph Tilly's late basket gives Ohio State 64-63 win over Notre Dame

Markus Burton was off the mark on a 3-ipointer as time expired. The Irish shot 1 for 7 in the last 3 1/2 minutes, but the make was a jumper by Braeden Shrewsberry for a 63-62 lead with 2:08 to play.

It was the first game against a Power 4 opponent for the Buckeyes (4-0). Ohio State shot 38% but made 19 of 23 from the free-throw line, including 10 of 13 by Tilly.

Burton scored 14 points for the Irish (3-1), but was 3 of 14 from the field and 8 of 9 from the foul line. Jalen Haralson added 13 points and Shrewsberry scored 11.

Notre Dame shot 47% but was just 12 of 20 from the foul line.

Haralson had 10 points off the bench and the Irish shot 58% to lead the Buckeyes 34-31 at halftime.

An early 18-4 run gave Notre Dame a 21-10 lead midway through the first half. The Buckeyes battled back, despite shooting just 38%.

Notre Dame was up seven when Thornton hit a jumper and a 3-pointer, part of eight straight points for the Buckeyes, and then Tilly made four free throws to complete a 13-2 run that made it 48-46 midway through the second half. It was first lead for Ohio State since the opening five minutes.

Four free throws and a Thornton jumper gave the Buckeyes their biggest lead 59-53 at 6:38, Haralson had a three-point play and the Irish tied it at 59.

The game was the wrap-up of Jerry Lucas Legacy Weekend that included a statue unveiling outside the arena on Friday for the two-time NCAA Player of the Year.

The Irish return home to face Bellarmine on Wednesday and the Buckeyes continue their six-game homestand against Western Michigan on Thursday.

