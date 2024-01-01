Bruins look to keep win streak going, visit the Blue Jackets

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blue Jackets +175, Bruins -217

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will attempt to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus has gone 8-10-3 at home and 12-18-8 overall. The Blue Jackets are 6-6-4 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Boston is 11-5-3 in road games and 22-7-6 overall. The Bruins have an 8-0-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 3-1. Trent Frederic scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has 13 goals and eight assists for the Blue Jackets. Yegor Chinakhov has scored seven goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Charlie McAvoy has three goals and 22 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-3-3, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Nick Blankenburg: out (upper-body), Zach Werenski: out (lower body), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness), Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture), Boone Jenner: out (jaw), Sean Kuraly: out (abdominal), Adam Boqvist: out (shoulder).

Bruins: Milan Lucic: out (personal), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.