Bruins visit the Blue Jackets after Smith's 3-goal game

The Bruins are 18-11-2 in conference games. Boston ranks 27th in the NHL with 35.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 23 goals and has 43 points. Jakub Voracek has nine assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 56 points, scoring 31 goals and adding 25 assists. Taylor Hall has seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Brendan Gaunce: day to day (upper body).

Bruins: Curtis Lazar: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.