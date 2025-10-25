Brungard records TD trifecta as Youngstown State cruises by Murray State, 51-17

Max Tomczak and Flash Wilson also had touchdown grabs, with Wilson reeling in a 62-yard bomb from Brungard late in the second quarter. Brungard was 22 of 25 passing for 248 yards.

The Penguins outgained the Racers 539-271 on the day, and out-possessed them by over 10 minutes.

For the Racers (0-8, 0-4), Lucas Desjardins caught three passes for 47 yards and one touchdown. Jim Ogle was 11 of 20 passing, with 102 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Youngstown State has won two straight games after dropping two straight to ranked opponents. The Missouri Valley Football Conference currently has seven teams ranked in the STATS FCS poll.

