Bryce Oliver ties school record with 25 career touchdown catches and Youngstown St. beats Murray St.

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw for four touchdowns, Bryce Oliver tied the school record with 25 career touchdown receptions and Youngstown State beat Murray State 34-17 on Saturday.

Youngstown State (7-4, 5-3 Missouri Vally Football Conference) will learn if it advanced to the postseason on Sunday.

Davidson connected with Brandan Serrano and Oliver for touchdowns in the final 2:39 of the first half to take a 20-10 lead. Davidson also had a 7-yard touchdown pass to Colt Sechrest on the game's opening possession and a 2-yarder to Oliver to cap the scoring with 5:11 left in the fourth.

Davidson was 23-of-26 passing for 156 yards and Oliver finished with 74 yards receiving and two scores. Tyshon King carried it 23 times for 152 yards and Dra Rushton added 57 yards rushing and a touchdown for Youngstown State.

Oliver is tied for career TD catches with Jim Ferranti, who played at YSU from 1976-79.

Jayden Stinson threw for 245 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Murray State (2-9, 1-7). Cole Rusk had 94 yards receiving and a touchdown.

