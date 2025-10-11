Bryce Schondelmyer throws for 3 TDs and Dayton defeats Valparaiso 41-10 for fifth straight victory

Schondelmyer had touchdown throws to Donovan Weatherly, Michael Mussari and Dominic Vrbancic — with the three receivers combining for four catches for 49 yards. Schondelmyer has thrown 15 touchdowns on the season with no interceptions.

The Dayton defense turned the Beacons over on downs on their first possession of the game, and Mac Grant III ran an interception back for a 43-yard score on Valpo's second drive.

Rowan Keefe and Caron Tyler each threw an interception for Valparaiso (1-5, 0-2), which dropped its fifth game in a row. Keefe went 5 of 6 for 113 yards with a 25-yard touchdown to Brayden Welch.

Valpo has dropped its first conference home game in seven of the past eight seasons.

