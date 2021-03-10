Bubble watch heats up as tourneys start in power conferences

Can the Mountain West Conference get multiple bids?: No. 19 San Diego State is a sure bet to earn an NCAA bid. Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State also have shots to make it, but none of those teams can afford an early loss in the Mountain West Tournament that starts Wednesday in Las Vegas. Utah State particularly needs a big week.

Will the ACC bubble teams deliver on Wednesday?: This is the tournament to watch on Wednesday with Syracuse, North Carolina, Louisville and Duke all playing as they try to secure bids. Syracuse faces North Carolina State, Louisville meets Duke and North Carolina faces Notre Dame.

Tuesday’s games didn’t have much impact on the bubble, but here’s a look at teams that helped or hurt their chances.

HOLDING STEADY

Duke (12-11, 9-9 ACC): Duke probably didn't help itself much by throttling Boston College 86-51 in the first round of the ACC Tournament, but a loss would have completely knocked the Blue Devils out of at-large consideration. Duke probably needs to win at least a couple more games to give itself any realistic hope for a bid. The Blue Devils haven't missed an NCAA Tournament since 1995.

KNOCKED OUT

Pittsburgh (10-12, 6-10 ACC): The Panthers had realistic NCAA hopes before a late-season collapse that culminated with a 79-73 loss to Miami in the first round of the ACC Tournament. Pitt has lost seven of its last eight games.

