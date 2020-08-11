Bubic expected to start for Royals at Reds

The Reds went 41-40 at home in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 235 total doubles last season.

The Royals went 28-53 on the road in 2019. Kansas City hit .247 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 281 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Nick Senzel: (groin), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Bubba Starling: (right forearm), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Ryan O'Hearn: (shin), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).

