Bucknell visits Akron following Lyles' 25-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces Bucknell after Amani Lyles scored 25 points in Akron's 105-81 win over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Zips are 4-0 in home games. Akron is seventh in college basketball with 20.6 assists per game. Tavari Johnson leads the Zips averaging 5.3.

The Bison are 1-3 on the road. Bucknell is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Akron makes 52.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (47.1%). Bucknell averages 66.6 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 75.0 Akron allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 49.5% and averaging 18.0 points for the Zips. Shammah Scott is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Amon Dorries is averaging 14.7 points for the Bison. Achile Spadone is averaging 8.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.