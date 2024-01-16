Bucks face the Cavaliers, look for 4th straight victory

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 4-3 against division opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.9 rebounds. Jarrett Allen leads the Cavaliers with 10.1 boards.

The Bucks are 21-10 in conference play. Milwaukee is ninth in the league with 44.4 rebounds per game. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 11.4.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks average 14.3 more points per game (125.0) than the Cavaliers allow (110.7).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 119-111 in the last meeting on Dec. 30. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 28.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Damian Lillard is scoring 25.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bucks. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 47.3 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 126.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw).

Bucks: Chris Livingston: day to day (illness), Jae Crowder: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.