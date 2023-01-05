BreakingNews
2 dead, 1 injured in Dayton shooting
Buffalo Bills say Damar Hamlin, who had to be resuscitated, has shown 'remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills say Damar Hamlin, who had to be resuscitated, has shown 'remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours.'

