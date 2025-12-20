Buffalo Bills seek to muscle up pass rush by signing 10-year-veteran Matthew Judon to practice squad

Judon was cut after he failed to register a sack and was credited with only three quarterback hits in 13 games, including three starts for the Dolphins. He combined for 9 1/2 sacks over the past three seasons after finishing with a career-best 15 1/2 during his All-Pro season in 2022 with New England.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, Judon is now on his third team in two seasons after a three-season stint with the Patriots and spending his first five with Baltimore. He had 5 1/2 sacks in 2024 with Atlanta.

Overall, the 2016 fifth-round draft pick out of Grand Valley State ranks 13th among active players with 72 career sacks.

Judon goes from the Dolphins, who have been eliminated from playoff contention, to the AFC East rival Bills (10-4), who are in position to clinch their seventh consecutive playoff berth as early as Sunday, when the team plays at Cleveland (3-11).

Though Judon’s production has slipped, the Bills are hoping his addition can fill a part-time role in their defensive end rotation.

Coordinator Bobby Babich has expressed a desire to reduce Joey Bosa’s playing time in order to keep the team’s sack leader fresh. The 30-year-old Bosa has averaged playing 60% of defensive snaps while dealing with a wrist injury in his first season in Buffalo.

Bosa’s increased playing time is in part due to Buffalo losing Michael Hoecht, who tore his Achilles tendon in Week 9 last month, and rookie edge rusher Landon Jackson to a season-ending knee injury a week later.

The Bills freed up a practice squad roster spot to sign Judon by releasing defensive end Morgan Fox.

