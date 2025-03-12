Buffalo Bulls take on the Bowling Green Falcons in MAC Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Bowling Green meet in the MAC Tournament.

The Bulls' record in MAC games is 13-5, and their record is 11-1 in non-conference play. Buffalo is third in college basketball with 41.6 points in the paint led by Kirsten Lewis-Williams averaging 18.0.

The Falcons are 11-7 in MAC play. Bowling Green averages 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Buffalo scores 74.3 points, 6.1 more per game than the 68.2 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Buffalo won the last meeting 70-60 on Jan. 9. Chellia Watson scored 24 to help lead Buffalo to the victory, and Amy Velasco scored 22 points for Bowling Green.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Davis is averaging 6.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Watson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Velasco is averaging 16.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Falcons. Paige Kohler is averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Falcons: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.