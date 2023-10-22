Buffalo defeats Kent State 24-6, holds onto share of MAC East lead

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Cole Snyder's short first-quarter touchdown pass to Andrew Schnackenberg gave Buffalo the lead and the Bulls' defense made it stand up in a 24-6 win over Kent State on Saturday.

The win keeps the Bulls (3-1, 3-5) in a first-place tie with Miami (Ohio) and Ohio atop the Mid-American Conference East and keeps the Golden Flashes winless in conference play.

Andrew Glass kicked field goals from 38 and 37 yards out to give Kent State (1-7, 0-4) a 6-0 first-quarter lead. The Golden Flashes were stymied by the Buffalo defense the rest of the way, totaling just 164 yards of offense, including just 78 yards on 12 of 26 passing by two quarterbacks.

Snyder was 18 of 33 passing for 195 yards and threw an interception to go with his touchdown pass as the Bulls scored the game's final 24 points. Jacqez Barksdale carried 10 times for 84 yards. Ron Cook Jr. added 42 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

