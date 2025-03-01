Buffalo hosts Toledo following Wilson's 22-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -6.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Toledo after Bryson Wilson scored 22 points in Buffalo's 73-69 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bulls are 5-8 in home games. Buffalo is sixth in the MAC in rebounding with 31.5 rebounds. Noah Batchelor paces the Bulls with 6.0 boards.

The Rockets have gone 9-6 against MAC opponents. Toledo is fourth in the MAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Javan Simmons averaging 3.0.

Buffalo averages 71.4 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 78.4 Toledo allows. Toledo has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Dunn is averaging 12.1 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 13.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the past 10 games.

Simmons is averaging 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Rockets. Sam Lewis is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.