Buffalo, Miami seek first conference win

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jeenathan Williams is averaging 19.8 points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulls. Jayvon Graves is also a primary facilitator, putting up 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and four assists per game. The RedHawks have been led by Dalonte Brown, who is averaging 9.8 points and 7.8 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JEENATHAN: Williams has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over the last three games. He's also converted 64.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Miami has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 62.7.