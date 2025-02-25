Buffalo plays Toledo on 3-game win streak

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Toledo.

The Rockets have gone 11-1 in home games. Toledo is 7-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulls are 11-3 in MAC play. Buffalo ranks sixth in the MAC shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Toledo's average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 12.0 more points per game (75.0) than Toledo allows (63.0).

The Rockets and Bulls square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammi Mikonovwicz is averaging 13 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Kendall Carruthers is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Chellia Watson is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.