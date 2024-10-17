Buffalo visits Columbus after Peterka's 2-goal game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -127, Blue Jackets +107; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after John-Jason Peterka's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Sabres' 6-5 overtime loss.

Columbus went 27-43-12 overall and 17-19-5 in home games a season ago. The Blue Jackets scored 234 goals while giving up 298 for a -64 goal differential last season.

Buffalo is 1-3-1 overall and 0-1-1 on the road. The Sabres have a -5 scoring differential, with 13 total goals scored and 18 allowed.

Thursday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has scored two goals for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has over the past 10 games.

Jason Zucker has three assists for the Sabres. Zachary Benson has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 1-2-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 1.9 assists, 1.1 penalties and 2.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.1 goals per game.

Sabres: 1-3-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 1.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.