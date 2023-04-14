Buffalo visits Columbus after shootout victory

Buffalo is 41-33-7 overall and 24-13-3 on the road. The Sabres are fourth in league play with 288 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

The teams match up Friday for the third time this season. The Sabres won 9-4 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has scored 20 goals with 53 assists for the Blue Jackets. Sean Kuraly has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

Alex Tuch has scored 35 goals with 43 assists for the Sabres. Jeff Skinner has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-6-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.6 goals per game.

Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Mathieu Olivier: out (leg), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Boone Jenner: day to day (upper body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (triceps), Elvis Merzlikins: out (leg), Lane Pederson: day to day (upper body), Erik Gudbranson: out for season (shoulder), Eric Robinson: day to day (upper body).

Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (undisclosed), Vinnie Hinostroza: out (personal reasons), Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body).

