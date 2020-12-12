Buffalo's Jaret Patterson tops 1,000 rush yards in 5 games

In his first action since becoming the fourth FBS player to rush for more than 400 yards in a game, Patterson topped 1,000 yards on a 40-yard run in the second quarter of the 24th-ranked Bulls’ game against Akron.

Stanford’s Bryce Love in 2017 was the last FBS player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in his first five games of the season. Heisman Trophy winners Marcus Allen, Barry Sanders and Ricky Williams also are among the players to accomplish the feat.