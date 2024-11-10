Bulls face the Cavaliers on 4-game slide

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Bulls play Cleveland.

Chicago finished 39-43 overall and 7-9 in Central Division games a season ago. The Bulls averaged 7.8 steals, 4.8 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

Cleveland went 48-34 overall, 11-5 in Central Division play and 22-19 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 110.2 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Torrey Craig: day to day (illness), Lonzo Ball: out (wrist).

Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle).

___

