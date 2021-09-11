dayton-daily-news logo
X

Burnes scheduled to start for Brewers at Indians

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
The Brewers will start Corbin Burnes on Saturday while the Indians are expected to counter with Zach Plesac

Milwaukee Brewers (87-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (69-70, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-4, 2.31 ERA, .95 WHIP, 196 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (10-4, 4.53 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +161, Brewers -188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Milwaukee will face off on Saturday.

The Indians are 36-34 on their home turf. Cleveland's lineup has 179 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 33 homers.

The Brewers have gone 47-24 away from home. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .363.

The Brewers won the last meeting 10-3. Adrian Houser notched his ninth victory and Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Eli Morgan registered his seventh loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 66 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Escobar leads the Brewers with 27 home runs and is slugging .492.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Brewers: 7-3, .276 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Bench remembering Middletown boy killed by his mother dedicated at...
2
Butler County sheriff investigating county auditor over public funds...
3
Preliminary autopsy results show Bethel Twp. woman had several gunshot...
4
ISP: Tennessee semi driver dies after crashing into weigh station
5
2 hurt after car hits house in 3-vehicle crash in Franklin Twp.
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top