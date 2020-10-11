Burrow finds Ravens D to be painful experience

After becoming the first rookie in NFL history to sling together three consecutive 300-yard games, Burrow went 19 for 39 for 183 yards with a lost fumble and an interception.

“That’s a tough aggressive defense. I’ve seen them do that a lot to a lot of quarterbacks in this league," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “It’s just one of those performances early in the season you’re going to have and you’ve got to learn from, and I’m very confident he’ll do that.”

Burrow has spent the first part of the season learning how to read defenses and simply stay in one piece. He's been sacked 22 times, including eight in Philadelphia. On Sunday, seven different Baltimore players each had a sack.

“We know how to handle pressure from a defense," Burrow said. “We’ve handled it the last three or four weeks. We just didn’t handle it very well today."

That's because the Ravens were coming from all sorts of angles, and just about anyone and everyone was poised to attack on any given play.

Burrow can only hope this experience will help him avoid a similar debacle.

“I consider myself a playmaker and I didn’t make any today that brought us down the field,” he said.

Burrow also conceded: “I did hold the ball a little too long sometimes.”

One week after ringing up 33 points in a win over Jacksonville, the Bengals (1-3-1) didn't get on the board against Baltimore until the final minute.

“I think we’ve made great progress these past couple of weeks," Taylor insisted. “We’re not going to hit the panic button because it’s one game. This is not indicative of what we want to put on the field.”

What they do want to put on the field is just about anything but this.

“We left a lot out there," receiver Tyler Boyd said. “That’s the worst performance of the offense that we ever displayed, and I can tell that will never happen again.”

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 27-3.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, left, forces a fumble on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The ball bounced out of bounds and the Bengals retained possession.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser, back, makes a hit on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as he tries a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser, back, records a sack on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as he tries a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore.