Burton, Muntu score 18 as Western Michigan defeats Youngstown State 73-62

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Max Burton and Brandon Muntu both had 18 points in Western Michigan's 73-62 victory against Youngstown State on Wednesday.

Burton had 12 rebounds for the Broncos (3-4). Muntu went 6 of 9 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range). Markhi Strickland had 16 points and shot 5 of 13 from the field and 5 of 11 from the free-throw line.