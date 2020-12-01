Business group asks employees to model anti-virus measures

The Ohio Business Roundtable, a nonprofit organization of big economy chief executive officers, wants workers to encourage mask wearing at any gathering outside immediate family, avoid large gatherings such as game day celebrations, and reconsider indoor holiday parties.

“This is not a choice between our health and a strong economy; the two are strongly connected,” said Pat Tiberi, the roundtable's president and CEO and a former longtime Republican congressman. The group dubbed the effort the Coalition to Stop the Spread.