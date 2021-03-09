Butler faces Xavier in Big East tourney

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Butler is 0-9 when its offense scores 60 points or fewer. Xavier is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 61 or fewer points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Musketeers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Xavier has an assist on 47 of 77 field goals (61 percent) over its previous three contests while Butler has assists on 35 of 74 field goals (47.3 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Xavier has held opposing teams to only 41.2 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big East teams.

