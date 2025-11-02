Butler hosts Wright State in season opener

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Wright State in the season opener.

Butler finished 16-18 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs gave up 63.6 points per game while committing 14.1 fouls last season.

Wright State went 10-22 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Raiders averaged 63.4 points per game while shooting 38.2% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

