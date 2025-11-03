Butler hosts Wright State to start season

BOTTOM LINE: Butler opens the season at home against Wright State.

Butler finished 16-18 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second-chance points and 3.1 bench points last season.

Wright State went 10-22 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Raiders allowed opponents to score 71.5 points per game and shot 44.4% from the field last season.

