Butler scores 19 as Central Michigan knocks off Kent State 77-62

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Derrick Butler had 19 points in Central Michigan's 77-62 victory against Kent State on Saturday.
Butler shot 7 for 12, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Chippewas (8-8, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Brian Taylor scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Anthony Pritchard had 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.
VonCameron Davis finished with 20 points and two steals for the Golden Flashes (8-8, 1-3). Jalen Sullinger added 17 points and five assists for Kent State. In addition, Chris Payton finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Early opening: Region’s new, mega-sized Bass Pro Shops store almost...
2
Ohio National Guard to deploy 30 members from Springfield unit
3
Reds Caravan again kicks off tour at Spooky Nook in Hamilton
4
Attorney for Middletown police chief on leave: ‘I don’t believe this...
5
Trenton restaurant closes after less than one year