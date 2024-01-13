Butler scores 19 as Central Michigan knocks off Kent State 77-62

Led by Derrick Butler's 19 points, the Central Michigan Chippewas defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 77-62
news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
X

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Derrick Butler had 19 points in Central Michigan's 77-62 victory against Kent State on Saturday.

Butler shot 7 for 12, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Chippewas (8-8, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Brian Taylor scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Anthony Pritchard had 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

VonCameron Davis finished with 20 points and two steals for the Golden Flashes (8-8, 1-3). Jalen Sullinger added 17 points and five assists for Kent State. In addition, Chris Payton finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Early opening: Region’s new, mega-sized Bass Pro Shops store almost...
2
Ohio National Guard to deploy 30 members from Springfield unit
3
Reds Caravan again kicks off tour at Spooky Nook in Hamilton
4
Attorney for Middletown police chief on leave: ‘I don’t believe this...
5
Trenton restaurant closes after less than one year
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top