Bynum's 3-pointer lifts No. 17 Providence over No. 21 Xavier

A.J. Reeves, the Friars' third-leading scorer, missed his fifth straight game due to an injured finger.

Durham helped the Friars get off to a fast start with 12 first-half points.

It was another slow start for the Musketeers who trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half as the Friars connected on their first four 3-point attempts.

Xavier finished the first half strong behind Nunge, who had 13 points in the half including a 3-pointer just before halftime to cut the Friars' lead to 35-29.

Consecutive baskets by Freemantle got the Musketeers within two early in the second half. He scored 12 points.

A block by Nunge led to a layup by Freemantle to tie it at 53 with 6:11 left.

Scruggs' 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining gave the Musketeers their first lead since the first minute of the game.

Durham hit two free throws to tie it with 36 seconds left to set up Bynum's heroics.

The Friars won despite leading scorer Nate Watson going scoreless. He picked up his fourth foul with 9:19 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: The Friars have five graduate students on their roster for the first time in program history. Those players have combined for 549 games played, and that experience was evident in a raucous Cintas Center.

Xavier: It was off night for a couple of the Musketeers' best shooters. Adam Kunkel and Nate Johnson, the team's leading scorer, were a combined 0 for 10 from the floor and 0 for 8 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Providence: hosts No. 22 Marquette on Saturday.

Xavier: plays at Creighton on Saturday.

—

Caption Providence center Nate Watson (0) dunks the ball on a pass by guard Jared Bynum (4) as Butler guard Chuck Harris (3) and guard Simas Lukosius (41) look on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm

Caption Providence guard Al Durham (1) scores a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Xavier forward Jack Nunge (24) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Providence, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Xavier guard Colby Jones (3) is fouled by Providence's Ed Croswell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Providence coach Ed Cooley speaks with his team during a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Xavier coach Travis Steele stands near the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Providence, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Providence guard Jared Bynum (4) drives for the basket past Xavier's Jerome Hunter (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean