Byrd's last-second layup sends Southern past Kent St 78-76

36 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (AP) — P.J. Byrd made a layup with 1 second remaining in the game and Southern rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat Kent State 78-76 on Sunday.

Jayden Saddler had 17 points and six assists to lead the comeback by Southern (6-6). Tyrone Lyons also had 17 points and Terrell Williams scored 13. Byrd finished with nine points and three assists off the bench.

Sincere Carry had 14 points for the Golden Flashes (5-5). Justyn Hamilton added 11 points and eight rebounds. Tervell Beck had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

