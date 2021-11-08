dayton-daily-news logo
BYU gets 2021-22 season underway against Cleveland St.

Brigham Young gets the 2021-22 season going by hosting the Cleveland State Vikings

Cleveland State (0-0) vs. Brigham Young (0-0)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young hosts Cleveland State in each team's 2021-22 season opener. Cleveland State went 19-8 last year, while Brigham Young ended up 20-7.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young held its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.6 points per game last season. The Cougars offense put up 74.7 points per contest on their way to an 8-3 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. Cleveland State went 0-4 against non-conference schools last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

