C. Michigan visits Xavier

Central Michigan (1-5) vs. Xavier (5-1)
Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan pays visit to Xavier in a non-conference matchup. Central Michigan came up short in an 85-57 game at Kentucky on Monday. Xavier is coming off a 59-58 win in Brooklyn over Virginia Tech on Friday.
SUPER SENIORS: Xavier's Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Adam Kunkel have combined to score 46 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Musketeers scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Jermaine Jackson Jr. has connected on 44.4 percent of the 36 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 16 over the last three games. He's also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.
STREAK SCORING: Xavier has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73.8 points while giving up 58.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Musketeers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Chippewas. Xavier has 46 assists on 81 field goals (56.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Central Michigan has assists on 31 of 64 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.
RECENT GAMES: Central Michigan has scored 61.6 points while allowing 85.6 points over its last five games. Xavier has averaged 72.2 points and given up just 62.4 over its last five.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com