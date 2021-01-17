Cain, Huskers hand No. 15 Ohio State women 1st loss 63-55

Cain scored 22 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked nine shots to lead Nebraska (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten Conference) to its third win over a ranked opponent in its last five games.

Whitney Brown hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points for Nebraska, Sam Haiby added 11 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. The Huskers, with second-leading scorer Isabelle Bourne out with an ankle injury, were down to seven players. Six scored on Saturday.