Caleb Williams among 13 confirmed prospects for opening night of the NFL draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, the popular pick to be the No. 1 selection overall, will be among 13 prospects attending the first round of the NFL draft in Detroit on April 25.

The NFL announced the 13 prospects confirmed as of Thursday night, and Southeastern Conference schools Alabama and LSU each will have three players in that group. The SEC leads all conferences with seven players in attendance, including Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

Alabama's representatives will feature linebacker Dallas Turner, offensive lineman JC Latham and cornerback Terrion Arnold. Quarterback Jayden Daniels leads the LSU contingent along with wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick overall.

Williams is among three Pac-12 players attending in person along with Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze and UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is the Atlantic Coast Conference's lone player set to attend, while Ohio State Marvin Harrison Jr. will be the Big Ten's only representative. Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell will be there, helping the Mid-American Conference match two of the Power Five conferences.

The NFL draft begins April 25 with the first round followed by the second and third rounds on April 26. The draft concludes on April 27 with rounds four through seven.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

