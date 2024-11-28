Calgary looks to stop road losing streak, takes on Columbus

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -122, Blue Jackets +102; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames will aim to end their five-game road slide in a matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus has gone 7-3-1 at home and 9-9-3 overall. The Blue Jackets have a -4 scoring differential, with 72 total goals scored and 76 conceded.

Calgary has a 3-4-4 record in road games and a 12-7-4 record overall. The Flames serve 9.3 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in the league.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has seven goals and 15 assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Connor Zary has five goals and seven assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Flames: 5-2-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.