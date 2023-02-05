Calvin, Noel power Wright State over Robert Morris 82-67

Calvin sank 10 of 19 shots and all three of his foul shots for the Raiders (14-11, 7-7 Horizon League). Noel finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Tim Finke 11 points.

Enoch Cheeks finished with 21 points and three steals to pace the Colonials (11-14, 6-8). Kahliel Spear added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, while Stephaun Walker scored 10.