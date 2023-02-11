X
Calvin puts up 23 as Wright St beats Northern Kentucky 83-65

news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Led by Trey Calvin's 23 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse 83-65

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Calvin scored 23 points as Wright State beat Northern Kentucky 83-65 on Friday.

Calvin was 8 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Raiders (16-11, 9-7 Horizon League). Brandon Noel added 18 points while going 7 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Tim Finke was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Marques Warrick led the way for the Norse (15-11, 10-5) with 27 points. Sam Vinson added 19 points and eight rebounds for Northern Kentucky. In addition, Trevon Faulkner finished with eight points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Wright State's next game is Friday against Cleveland State on the road, while Northern Kentucky hosts IUPUI on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

