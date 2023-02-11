Calvin puts up 23 as Wright St beats Northern Kentucky 83-65

Calvin was 8 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Raiders (16-11, 9-7 Horizon League). Brandon Noel added 18 points while going 7 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Tim Finke was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Marques Warrick led the way for the Norse (15-11, 10-5) with 27 points. Sam Vinson added 19 points and eight rebounds for Northern Kentucky. In addition, Trevon Faulkner finished with eight points and two steals.