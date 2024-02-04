Calvin scores 21, Wright State beats Northern Kentucky 85-78

Led by Trey Calvin's 21 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse 85-78
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trey Calvin's 21 points helped Wright State defeat Northern Kentucky 85-78 on Sunday.

Calvin also contributed six rebounds for the Raiders (13-11, 8-5 Horizon League). Alex Huibregste added 17 points and 10 assists. Brandon Noel scored 15 on 6-for-9 shooting.

The Norse (11-12, 6-6) were led in scoring by Marques Warrick with 20 points. Michael Bradley totaled 17 points and four assists. Trey Robinson pitched in with 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

