Calvin's 18 help Wright State defeat Green Bay 77-46

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Trey Calvin's 18 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 77-46

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Trey Calvin had 18 points in Wright State's 77-46 win over Green Bay on Saturday night, extending the longest active losing streak in Division I to 13 games.

Green Bay is winless since beating UMKC 70-64 at home on Dec. 10 and has lost 10 consecutive Horizon League games.

Calvin shot 7 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Raiders (13-10, 6-6). AJ Braun added 13 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line, and grabbed nine rebounds. Andrew Welage went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Cade Meyer led the Phoenix (2-21, 1-11) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds. Randy Tucker added 10 points and two steals for Green Bay. Clarence Cummings III also had eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

