Calvin's 20 lead Wright State past Bethel (IN) 81-62

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Calvin scored 20 points as Wright State beat Bethel (IN) 81-62 on Thursday night.

Calvin shot 8 for 15, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Raiders (4-5). Alex Huibregste added 13 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists. Brandon Noel had 12 points and shot 3 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

Luke McBride led the Pilots in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Drew Lutz added 17 points for Bethel and Preston Phillips scored 10 points.

Wright State hosts Western Kentucky on Dec. 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

