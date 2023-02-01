Camara, Smith help Dayton edge Loyola Chicago 85-81 in OT

Camara made 10 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and 9 of 11 free throws for the Flyers (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). He added nine rebounds. Smith made 6 of 8 shots with three 3-pointers and handed out eight assists. Kobe Elvis had 13 points and Mustapha Amzil scored 11.

Philip Alston led the Ramblers (7-14, 1-8) with 22 points and six rebounds. Bryce Golden made three 3-pointers and scored 15. Braden Norris pitched in with 14 points and seven assists.